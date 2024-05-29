ARTICLE
29 May 2024

Commercial Leasing

The UK Better Buildings Partnership (BBP) has updated its Green Lease and Acquisitions Sustainability Toolkits.
UK BBP Updated Green Lease and Acquisitions Sustainability Toolkits

The UK Better Buildings Partnership (BBP) has updated its Green Lease and Acquisitions Sustainability Toolkits.

The Green Lease Toolkit contains legal clauses in nearly 20 key areas, covering topics such as building management, circular economy, waste and renewable energy. It offers suggested drafting variations categorised as "light", "medium" or "dark", accommodating users at various stages of their green leasing journey.

The BBP has also launched an enhanced Acquisitions Sustainability Toolkit, designed to support commercial property owners in assessing the sustainability characteristics of buildings during the acquisition phase. The refreshed toolkit provides a detailed sustainability checklist for assessing buildings during due diligence, covering topics including net zero carbon, climate resilience, environmental regulation, and biodiversity.

Whilst the BBP materials have been prepared for the UK real estate market where the MEES Regulations (which require minimum energy performance requirements to be met before buildings can be sold or let) have been in operation for some time, many of the areas covered are also applicable to the Irish real estate market.

The Irish green lease clauses drafted by the Chancery Lane Project Irish Property Working Group (led by Arthur Cox LLP) are available here.

