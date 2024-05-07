MPs voted in favour of the Renters (Reform) Bill ("the Bill") in the House of Commons on 25 April 2024. However, a clause was first inserted into the Bill which vows to pause the abolition of the Section 21 Notice until the Court system has been reformed.

At the second reading of the Bill in the House of Commons in October 2023, the government confirmed that it will not proceed with the abolition of the Section 21 notice until a more robust Court system is introduced. You can find out more about what changes to the Court system have been proposed, by reading our article linked here.

In spite of this amendment to the Bill, no timeline has been given for the Court to be reformed. Therefore, Landlords can continue to rely on the Section 21 notice to recover possession for the time being and it seems that it will stay that way until the Court system has been reformed.

The Bill must next pass through the House of Lords before it can receive Royal Assent.

