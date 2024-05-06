As businesses focus on compliance with environmental standards, industry's impact on ecology is receiving more regulatory scrutiny. Our Insight on natural capital looks at its role in investment decisions, its growing importance in assessing environmental risk to operations, and the likely direction of travel for regulation in this area.

A recent County Court case in the heavily-litigated area of opposed lease renewals will be of significant interest to both landlords and tenants. The question remains how widely applicable the workaround demonstrated in the case will be for tenants to defeat a landlord's opposition to renewal on redevelopment grounds. And our property disputes webinar series continues with a look at a couple of problematic areas for developers: boundary issues and restrictive covenants.

Our supply chain webinar series continues with a look at how to identify, manage and respond to cyber risk and how to mitigate risk of distress in the supply chain and maintain continuity. And our webinar on the UK's consumer connectable product security regime will look at what the new requirements are, and what businesses in the supply chain for products in scope need to do to be compliant.

