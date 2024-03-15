UK:
J2J Property Webinar: Commercial Lease Renewal (Video)
15 March 2024
Gatehouse Chambers
Victoria Dacie-Lombardo and Adam Smith-Roberts guide you through the
commercial lease renewal process, pointing out the potential
pitfalls and offering some pragmatic advice to increase the chances
of success, whether you're acting for a landlord or a
tenant.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
