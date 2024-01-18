It has been an unusually busy time for landlord and tenant law reform recently. In our 2023 Yule Blog, we summarised the developments in the pipeline for tenants in 2024, including the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill.

Housing Minister, Lee Rowley MP, praised the Bill as a big move forward at the All-Party Parliamentary Group meeting for leasehold and commonhold reform on 15 January. He commented on the pace of progress, and said it demonstrated the government's commitment to leasehold reform. The bill moves to Public Committee stage on 16 January and Rowley stressed that whilst improvements to the Bill are welcomed, they must be balanced with the need to advance it quickly.

Our new detailed briefing (exclusively for clients) details the main areas of focus under the Bill for landlords and investors. It includes the steps to take now, including the imminent deadline for the consultation on capping existing ground rents. To request a copy, please click here.

