John de Waal KC features in two episodes of 'Case Chasers: Unpacking UK Property law', hosted by Ian Quayle at The Legal Training Consultancy.

John and Ian discuss the case of Cheung v Mackenzie in episode 1 and talk about Business Lease Renewal in Episode 2.

Listen to the podcast series on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and many other platforms.

