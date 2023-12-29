UK:
'Case Chasers: Unpackaging UK Property Law' By Ian Quayle And John De Waal KC (Podcast)
29 December 2023
Gatehouse Chambers
John de Waal KC features in two episodes of
'Case Chasers: Unpacking UK Property law', hosted
by Ian Quayle at The Legal Training Consultancy.
John and Ian discuss the case of Cheung v Mackenzie in episode 1
and talk about Business Lease Renewal in Episode 2.
Listen to the
podcast series on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and many other
platforms.
Listen now
