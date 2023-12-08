The government has recently suggested in its response to the Climate Change Committee's 2023 Annual Progress Report that it is "updating" the proposed timelines for the minimum energy efficient standards in relation to commercial properties. The reason the government has given for this is "to allow sufficient lead in time for landlords and the supply chain".

As explained in our recent article and podcast, currently all landlords must ensure that their property has a minimum EPC rating of E to comply with the Minimum Energy Efficient Standard (MEES). The government had proposed for this minimum rating to be raised by C in 2025 for new and renewed tenancies and for existing tenancies by 2028 and to then to B by 2030. However, this recent news has bought this into question.

Whilst this is likely to be welcome news for commercial property owners with buildings with an EPC rating lower than C, landlords should still act now to ensure their properties are MEES compliant and meet the market desire for energy efficient and sustainable properties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.