The Renters (Reform) Bill 2022 received its second reading in the House of Commons on 23 October 2023.

At its second reading, the government confirmed that it will not proceed with the abolition of the Section 21 notice until more robust Court systems are in place. The government has taken this approach in an attempt to deliver a well-functioning private rented sector for tenants, as well as to reassure good landlords that their property investments are safe.

To do so, the government's target areas for facilitating an improved Court system include:

Digitising more of the Court process to make it more accessible for landlords to use. Improving bailiff recruitment and reducing the administrative tasks of bailiffs to facilitate bailiffs being able to prioritise possession enforcement. Exploring the prioritisation of certain cases, including anti-social behaviour. Providing early legal advice and better signposting for tenants – to help tenants find appropriate housing solutions.

The government also seeks to improve mediation via the introduction of an Ombudsman.

Whilst the abolition of Section 21 notices has not been taken off of the table and the government has committed to abolishing such notices, their eradication has been once again delayed.

