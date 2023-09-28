As many will already be aware, the Building Safety Act 2022 ('the Act') is to be fully implemented by October 2023. This means that all building owners must have their safety regimes in place by this time.

The Government has published updated guidance setting out the obligations of high-rise residential building owners: Building safety guides for accountable persons. The guidance provides detailed information on the following areas:

assessing safety risks in high-rise residential buildings;

managing safety risks in high-rise residential buildings; and

safety management systems for high-rise residential buildings.

Whilst we appreciate that most building owners will appoint managing agents to see to the requirements under the Act, please note that this does not relieve the owner/superior landlords of their responsibilities as accountable person(s).

*Important deadline*

If you are a building owner of a 'tall' building (i.e.. more than 18m tall which include residential flats), you must ensure you have registered your building with the Building Safety Regulator by 1st October 2023. A failure to do so will result in the commission of a criminal offence.

