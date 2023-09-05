The Regulations apply from 1 July 2020 to any tenancy agreement signed on or after 1 June 2020. From 1 April 2021, the Regulations apply to any tenancy agreement.

The Regulations set out certain requirements for landlords, including landlords to ensure electrical safety standards are met, every electrical installation is inspected and tested every 5 years by a qualified person, and the first inspection and testing is carried out before the tenancy commences in relation to a new tenancy or by 1 April 2021 in relation to an existing tenancy.

If the electrical report specifies a further inspection should be carried out more frequently than 5 years, then the landlord will be obliged to carry out the further report by the reduced timescale set out within the original report.

The Regulation requirements also include:

Landlords must obtain a report from the person conducting the inspection and test, supply a copy to prospective tenants within 28 days of receiving a request for the report, new tenants before they occupy the premises, existing tenants within 28 days of the inspection and test, local authority within 7 days of a request for a copy, and inspector and tester who will undertake the next inspection.

If remedial or further investigative work is necessary, Landlords must complete it within 28 days or any shorter specified period and provide written confirmation of completion.

The electrical test must be carried out by a qualified and competent person, who must be a member of a competent person scheme or require an inspector to sign a checklist confirming their competence and that they have the relevant insurance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.