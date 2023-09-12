self

In this episode, we will be talking about the most recent updates in relation to lease extensions and leasehold flats with Commercial Property Solicitor, Rosanna Sayers, Residential Property Senior Associate, Shah Bakar and our guest speaker, Colin Horton of Hortons Valuers and Project Surveyors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.