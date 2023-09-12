UK:
Ep 4: Latest Update On Lease Extensions And Leasehold Flats (Podcast)
12 September 2023
Ellisons Legal
In this episode, we will be talking about the most recent
updates in relation to lease extensions and leasehold flats with
Commercial Property Solicitor, Rosanna Sayers, Residential Property Senior
Associate, Shah Bakar and our guest speaker, Colin Horton
of Hortons Valuers and Project Surveyors.
