UK:
Tenant Insolvencies (Podcast)
23 August 2023
Travers Smith LLP
In this podcast, produced for the Association of Real Estate
Funds, Travers Smith Partner Sarah Walker, CMS Partner Marc Armstrong and Travers Smith Senior
Associate Kirsty Emery discuss what a landlord might be
able to do if one of its tenants stops paying its rent or goes into
an insolvency process.
Originally published 13 June 2023
