In this podcast, produced for the Association of Real Estate Funds, Travers Smith Partner Sarah Walker, CMS Partner Marc Armstrong and Travers Smith Senior Associate Kirsty Emery discuss what a landlord might be able to do if one of its tenants stops paying its rent or goes into an insolvency process.

Originally published 13 June 2023

