On 1 October 2015, landlords of residential properties became subject to two new obligations:

Installing smoke alarms on each storey of premises that are wholly or partly used as living accommodation, and; Installing carbon monoxide alarms in any room that is used wholly or partly as living accommodation and which contains a solid fuel burning combustion appliance.

The above obligations apply to tenancies whenever they were created.

Landlords must check that all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in proper working order on the first day of any new tenancy. This provision applies only to tenancies created on or after 1 October 2025.

As of 1 October 2022, additional obligations were introduced under the Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (England) Regulations 2022.

Carbon monoxide alarms are mandatory in any room of a property which is used wholly or partly as a living accommodation and contains a fixed combustion appliance (other than a gas cooker). If a tenant or their nominated representative reports a faulty alarm during the tenancy to the landlord, these reports must be investigated and the alarms be repaired or replaced, if necessary, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Points to note: Rooms include hall and landings, and bathrooms and lavatories count as rooms used as living accommodation.

Enforcement is via the local housing authority: remedial notice with a duty to the landlord to remedy. Should the landlord not do so, a penalty charge (whether or not the breach is remedied by landlord), up to £5,000, may be given.

