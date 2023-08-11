References are often made to 'extending' a commercial lease.

However, this could apply to two different circumstances.

The first is when the lease will end soon, and the landlord and tenant want to renew the lease.

This is known as a renewal lease.

The second is when the lease still has plenty of time to run, but the tenant wants to extend the time for which they can occupy the commercial property.

Tenants of business premises usually have a right to apply for a new lease when their existing lease comes to an end unless the lease has been contracted out of the provisions in the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954.

Assuming that the lease has yet to be contracted out, the landlord and tenant will need to comply with the statutory procedure for renewing the lease, so it is essential that they both seek advice from a solicitor.

The parties can agree to the renewal lease between themselves, or if they cannot agree, they can apply to the court to settle the terms of the lease for them.

Applying to court will, of course, increase costs and lengthen the time it takes to complete the renewal lease, so it is preferable to agree on the terms between the parties if possible.

If the lease has been contracted out of the security of tenure, it is at the landlord's discretion as to whether or not they will grant a renewal lease.

There is no statutory procedure in this case, so the terms of the renewal lease must be negotiated and agreed between the parties.

'Extending' the term of an existing lease