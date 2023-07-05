Introduction

Welcome to the June edition of Gatehouse Chambers' Property Newsletter. I am guest editing this month's newsletter while Laura Tweedy takes a well earned break. This is also my first week back from maternity leave and it's great to be hitting the ground running!

This month we have an article by Steven Woolf letting us into the secrets of enforcing injunctions against trespassers who really do not want to budge. We also have an article from John Beresford who analyses the decision in Chug v Dhaliwal [2023] EWHC 804 (Ch) which sets out some sage reminders for those of us dealing with commercial forfeiture.

And as ever, Lina Mattsson has very helpfully scooped up and summarised an interesting property decision from the last month, featuring our very own Jamal Demachkie.

Our 2-minute interview is with Michael Maris who tells us of a hobby of his that may take you by surprise!

Katrina Mather – Guest Editor

Injunction Enforceable or Unenforceable That is the Question?

Back in the day a trespasser was someone who either entered someone else's land without permission and tended to be participating in a quite solitary pursuit which was likely to resolve itself as the trespasser moved on to other land or a neighbour seeking to increase the size of their holding by stealth. In more recent times trespassing has become a more dramatic and more determined endeavour.

Read the full article by Steven Woolf here.

Case summary: Chug v Dhaliwal [2023] EWHC 804 (Ch)

In Chug v Dhaliwal [2023] EWHC 804 (Ch) the High Court considered the circumstances in which a tenant is prevented from challenging the lawfulness of forfeiture of a lease by peaceable re-entry.

The decision also provides a helpful reminder of the principles relating to waiver of the right to forfeit and the validity of s.146 notices.

Click here to read the full summary by John Beresford.

Did you miss? Prescott Place Freeholder Ltd v Batin [2023] EWHC 1445 (Ch)

Following trial, Mr Justice Richards had to determine various consequential matters. The key question was whether an order made pursuant to s 19 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1987 was in interest in land or created purely personal rights and obligations.

Read the full summary by Lina Mattsson here.

