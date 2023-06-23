If you need specialist legal advice on sporting rights within agricultural or rural property that's backed by real-world commercial experience, you're in safe hands with us.

Our team regularly acts on behalf of estate owners, landlords and tenants where sporting rights and leases come into play.

We advise on a range of sporting leases, rights to control vermin and dealing with timeshares, purchases and sales of fishing rights.

Areas of expertise include

Preparing sporting leases

Agreeing licences for shooting clubs

Preparing bespoke fishing agreements

Advising on the implications of any existing agreements.

When dealing with any aspect of sporting rights our aim is always to help achieve harmonious relationships between landowners, tenants and those exercising rights.

Get in touch to find out more about how we can help you maximise your sporting rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.