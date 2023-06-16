UK:
Gatehouse Chambers Brew: Renters Reform Bill (Video)
16 June 2023
Gatehouse Chambers
In this Brew, Laura Tweedy and William Golightly discuss all things Renters
Reform Bill: (i) the abolition of section 21 notices and fixed term
assured tenancies; (ii) new and expanded grounds for possession;
(iii) rent increases and appeals; and (iv) Ombudsman's, Portals
and (most excitingly) pets.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
