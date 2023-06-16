In this Brew, Laura Tweedy and William Golightly discuss all things Renters Reform Bill: (i) the abolition of section 21 notices and fixed term assured tenancies; (ii) new and expanded grounds for possession; (iii) rent increases and appeals; and (iv) Ombudsman's, Portals and (most excitingly) pets.

Watch a recording of the webinar below.

