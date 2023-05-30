Working closely with our commercial real estate and rural property teams, Shepherd and Wedderburn's Scottish and English property dispute specialists combine in-depth expertise in property law with industry knowledge to create our market leading property disputes practice.

We advise on the full range of property dispute work, including complex property contract disputes; dilapidations claims; landlord and tenant issues; title issues including servitudes and real burdens; telecoms property work; public access rights and rights of way; and the interface between crofting law and property issues. We also deal with property disputes relating to residential properties, acting for both developers and private individuals.

Our approach

Our approach is designed around realising our clients' objectives, and we are committed to achieving cost-effective, commercial solutions for them. We have extensive experience of alternative forms of dispute resolution, in particular mediation and expert determination. If litigation is necessary, we have experience in a range of dispute resolution forums in Scotland, including the Court of Session; Sheriff Court; the Lands Tribunal for Scotland (for telecoms property work and title conditions disputes in particular); the Scottish Land Court (for matters such as crofting and agricultural tenancy disputes); and the First Tier Tribunal. In England, we regularly conduct litigation in the Upper Tribunal (Lands Chamber) and First-Tier Tribunal Property Chamber.

Our clients

Our diverse client roster ranges from large corporates, public and third sector organisations to SMEs, estate owners and high net worth individuals, and includes commercial landlords and tenants, housebuilders, utility companies, developers, retailers, finance organisations, pension schemes, local authorities and major landowners. Our rural property client base extends further to include rural businesses, farming partnerships, crofters and agricultural tenants.

More information about our dedicated specialist rural property disputes practice can be found here.

Good knowledge of niche areas, commercial focus, practical advice.

Client testimonial, The Legal 500 2022

