Seaside property forms part of a diverse rental market for Landlords, as residential properties can be rented to long-term tenants and holidaymakers.

Property owners also have the luxury of having their own private getaways throughout the year.

Since the pandemic, there has been a notable shift in the popularity of holidaying in the UK rather than abroad.

The cost of living crisis may also see consumers look for a break closer to home to avoid incurring the extra costs associated with a holiday abroad- such as expensive flights and pricey hotels.

As a result, the UK's rental market in seaside towns is thriving, which sees investing in coastal property as an attractive option to many investors.

In coastal University towns such as Brighton, the rental arena also extends to student lets, offering even more choices of tenants to landlords.

