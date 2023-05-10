Introduction

This month we have a timely article by our former editor, Carl Brewin, on the Law Commission's review of business tenancies. The Commission's evaluation was announced on 28 March 2023 and will hopefully address the criticism levelled at the 1954 Act, not least, that it is out of date, inflexible and costly which is leading to significant empty business premises. In the same vein, on 31 March 2023 the High Street Rental Actions consultation opened which also looks to address the issue of vacant properties. These radical proposals could give local authorities power to auction off the rental rights to vacant high street properties: High street rental auctions – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

We also have an article by Byroni Kleopa, who delves into the Enforcement of Solicitor Undertakings, particularly considering the obiter comments made in the Supreme Court in Harcus Sinclair v Your Lawyers [2021] UKSC 32 that an undertaking given by an incorporated law firm cannot be enforced against a firm under the court's supervisory jurisdiction, which is potentially set to change the landscape of solicitor undertakings in conveyancing.

Our 2-minute interview is with our fabulous Brie Stevens-Hoare KC, one of the joint heads of Gatehouse Chambers and overall superhero in promoting equality and diversity at the bar.

Lina Mattsson also considers a recent Upper Tribunal case.

Update on the updates

For those who have been following these updates for the last few months, here is your next monthly dose of the forthcoming legal changes in the property sector :

Laura Tweedy, Editor





Welcome

We welcomed two new practice managers to our property team: Adam Macdonald (left) and Jim Findley (right).

Both have many years' experience of working at other leading sets, and they will be joining James Duncan-Hartill, Patrick Sarson and Samuel Read on the team.





Enforcement of Solicitors' Undertakings

Byroni Kleopa delves into the enforcement of solicitor undertakings, particularly considering the obiter comments made in the Supreme Court in Harcus Sinclair v Your Lawyers [2021] UKSC 32; that an undertaking given by an incorporated law firm cannot be enforced against a firm under the court's supervisory jurisdiction, which is potentially set to change the landscape of solicitor undertaking in conveyancing.

Read the full article here.





The Law Commission review of business tenancy security of tenure

Carl Brewin reviews the Law Commission's review of business tenancies. The Commission's evaluation was announced on 28 March 2023 and will hopefully address the criticism levelled at the 1954 Act, not least, that it is out of date, inflexible and costly which is leading to significant empty business premises.

Read the full article here.





Did you miss? Young Cammiade [2023] UKUT 96 (LC), 2023 WL 03023622

Young Cammiade [2023] UKUT 96 (LC), 2023 WL 03023622

The case raised the interesting question whether section 84(1) of the Law of Property Act 1925 confer power on the Upper Tribunal to discharge a restriction arising under a covenant prohibiting the registration of a transfer of a registered lease without the consent of the covenantee? The short answer is "no".

Read the summary by Lina Mattsson here.





2 minutes with Brie Stevens-Hoare KC

Laura Tweedy interviews Brie Stevens-Hoare KC for the third video in our '2 minutes with...' series.

self

