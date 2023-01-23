This accessible guide is a "must read" for every real estate developer, investor or occupier. It draws on the vast experience of our Real Estate Dispute Resolution team over several cycles of the economy to predict the risks and areas for potential disputes on the horizon. The guide contains our suggestions to avert or mitigate those risks/ disputes. After all, forewarned is forearmed...

The guide starts with a Quick Read summary for each of the 12 topics below, together with links to our detailed insights.

Intervention needed to close gaps in the telecoms Code prejudicing developers Developers must consider options to decarbonise or risk delay and challenge Green lease provisions will become much wider and more common in scope, as the focus on ESG continues to take centre stage Landlords will be faced with continuing and potentially increasing risk of breaching sanctions when managing portfolios of tenants Lease provisions will be strained as life sciences tenants attempt to repurpose under-used offices for research and development More tenants to seek early surrenders for under-utilised premises, or seek to consolidate the use of their office premises in light of new working models Upturn in commercial and residential tenant activism, including service charge challenges due to the Building Safety Act 2022 Continued political momentum for further residential leasehold reform in 2023 and beyond The Private Rented Sector may become less attractive as an investment class, although quality of housing stock should improve Radical changes to the business rates regime will undermine confidentiality in commercial lease dealings Professional negligence claims against solicitors and valuers are likely to increase Transactional default and enforcement action will continue to increase

The guide also reflects on the predictions we made in Forearmed 2021 (spoiler alert: over 80% were spot on and the others are still in the pipeline as we predicted!)

