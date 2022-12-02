The new legislation means it is a criminal offence to let out properties in Scotland on a short-term basis to third parties for commercial consideration without a licence granted by the local authority (unless any exceptions or exemptions apply).

Following the introduction of Scotland's short-term let licensing, hosts must navigate the complex series of conditions and rules to continue operating their business. Our previous articles have explained who needs to apply for a licence, the conditions that must be met, and the temporary measures available. It is important for hosts to understand the consequences of failing to comply with any of the rules we have explored. This article explains the consequences of getting it wrong.

The third instalment in our series covering the new short-term letting regulations in Scotland looks at temporary licences and temporary exemptions within the licensing scheme, with additional information on possible lengths, conditions and application processes.

As the licensing scheme for short-term lets came into force in Scotland on 1 October 2022, hosts need to understand the various conditions they must meet to obtain a licence.

A new licensing scheme is coming into force in Scotland to regulate short-term lets. The scheme requires hosts of self-catering accommodation to have a licence in place to accept bookings and welcome guests. This article explains who needs to apply for a licence, when the deadlines are, and how to apply.

SHEPHERD AND WEDDERBURN LICENSING LAWYERS

Our highly experienced licensing lawyers are independently recognised for their breadth of expertise in contractual and contentious matters relating to alcohol, gambling, civic government and taxi licensing, and are highly regarded by our clients, who include many household names in hospitality, retail, education, transport, and leisure, as well as sports clubs, sole trader businesses, individuals and community organisations. Our clients include hotels, restaurants, garden centres, convenience stores, landlords, petrol filling stations and taxi operators.

Our licensing team, led by Partner and Solicitor Advocate Kevin Clancy, collaborates with clients and works with Licensing Boards across Scotland in order to achieve a successful outcome. The team has particular expertise in contentious licensing matters, representing clients at hearings for new applications, major and minor variation hearings, review hearings, personal licence hearings, appeals to the Sheriff Court and judicial reviews.