The existence of ‘green leases', namely those that include environmental clauses designed to reduce energy consumption, emissions, resource and waste, is not a new phenomenon. However, in this interesting piece from JLL, there appears to be movement towards the wider idea of a 'responsible lease'. This could include commitments to diversity and inclusion, health and wellbeing, and community building, as well as requiring the building landlord and tenants to collaborate with social enterprises and charities on innovation projects as a form of community engagement.

Efforts to make the operation of buildings more environmentally sustainable are ongoing and the built environment is already recognised to have an effect on health and wellbeing. The prospect of greater commitment from both landlords and occupiers to collaborate on initiatives for the 'S' and 'G' in ESG is really encouraging.......

A green lease that incorporates social impact actions and good governance practices — also known as a responsible lease — may require the building landlord and tenant to collaborate with social enterprises and charities on innovation projects as a form of community engagement

