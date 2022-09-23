'Green leases' have been talked about for some time. But over the past 18 months, with an ever-increasing focus on the decarbonisation and improved energy efficiency of both the construction process and the operation of commercial buildings, commercial leases often now include more extensive commitments from landlords and tenants to achieve these shared goals.

Click through to our podcast in which I interview our Global Head of Real Estate Dan Wagerfield about the trends we've been seeing develop in this area.

