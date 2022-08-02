UK:
J2J Property Webinar: Service Charges: Recovering Arrears And Assessing Reasonableness (Video)
02 August 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
In this webinar, Cameron
Stocks and Adam
Smith-Roberts talk through the remedies for landlords and
tenants in the First-tier Tribunal and County Court.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
