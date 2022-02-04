Daniel Gatty, Laura Tweedy, Cameron Stocks and Adam Smith-Roberts take a deep dive into the issues which arise when the service charge is looked to for redress in façade and cladding claims.

An update on recent government announcements

The differences between residential and commercial statutory protection

Major works provisions in residential service charges (e.g. dispensation, remediation works, insurance and temporary measures)

Lease variations

The effect of the Building Safety Fund and Building Safety Bill

Watch the recording below

