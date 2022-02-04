UK:
Behind The Façade Webinar: Issues When Looking To The Service Charge As An Avenue For Redress (Video)
04 February 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
Daniel Gatty, Laura Tweedy, Cameron Stocks and Adam Smith-Roberts take a deep dive into the
issues which arise when the service charge is looked to for redress
in façade and cladding claims.
- An update on recent government announcements
- The differences between residential and commercial statutory
protection
- Major works provisions in residential service charges (e.g.
dispensation, remediation works, insurance and temporary
measures)
- Lease variations
- The effect of the Building Safety Fund and Building Safety
Bill
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
