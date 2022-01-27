UK:
Behind The Façade Series: Freehold/Headlease Issues – Sale And Purchase Agreements Including Warranties And Indemnities (Video)
27 January 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This online webinar forms part of Gatehouse Chambers' Behind
the Façade Series.
Brie Stevens-Hoare QC and Jack Dillon look at the position as between
those investing in property to sell or rent and the
developer/vendor. They also consider freeholder's and
headlessee's claims arising out of sale/purchase
agreements.
Watch the webinar recording below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from UK
Developing Value And Protecting Your Plot In The UK
Withers LLP
Charities can become ‘inadvertent' landowners as a result of gifts and legacies, as well as through active investment. These gifts can be valuable if the land turns out to have development potential.
A Is For Acceleration
Fenwick Elliott LLP
In the case of Ascon Contracting Limited -v- Alfred McAlpine Construction1, Judge Hicks said the word "'acceleration' tends to be bandied about as if it had