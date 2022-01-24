It is often assumed that regulation is the enemy of business and innovation. Too much regulation may add significantly to the cost of running a business, disproportionately affecting small firms, and discouraging new players from entering the market. A reputation for over-regulation may make a country less attractive for inward investment, affecting its international competitiveness—not something the UK can afford to risk in the post-Brexit environment.

Russell-Cooke partner Ed Cracknell charts a flight path for drone regulation and considers the many uses for drones now and in future.

Drone regulation is not a zero-sum game is available to read on the New Law Journal website. A full pdf of the article is also available.

Ed is a partner specialising in all aspects of property dispute resolution. His areas of expertise include landlord and tenant disputes, business lease renewals, rent and service charge recovery, possession proceedings, and dilapidations claims.

Originally published by New Law Journal

