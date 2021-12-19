In Thursday's webinar, Richard Cherry and Robert Parkin considered two of the most common issues for residential landlords and tenants.

They looked at issues for those representing landlords and tenants concerning unlawful eviction claims and the possibilities for lawful eviction of occupiers who may lack the full protection of the Housing Act 1988 and/or Protection from Eviction Act 1977.

They also discussed disrepair considering what to look for in a potential claim.

If you missed it, you can view it here:

