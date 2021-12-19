To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In Thursday's webinar, Richard Cherry and Robert Parkin
considered two of the most common issues for residential landlords
and tenants.
They looked at issues for those representing landlords and
tenants concerning unlawful eviction claims and the possibilities
for lawful eviction of occupiers who may lack the full protection
of the Housing Act 1988 and/or Protection from Eviction Act
1977.
They also discussed disrepair considering what to look for in a
potential claim.
If you missed it, you can view it here:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
For well over a hundred years it has been standard practice for contract administrators to be used on construction contracts. Architects have been engaged to supervise and manage building contracts and engineers engineering contracts. More recently, project managers and construction managers have undertaken similar roles under new forms of contract.
The Sector Risk Profile was published in October and can be found here. This is essential reading for all senior executives and board members (or councillors) of registered providers (RPs) including relevant local authorities.