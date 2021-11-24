Drones have various commercial applications, particularly for the property industry. Buildings, railway tracks and power lines can quickly and cheaply be inspected.

But the increasing prevalence of these machines raises legitimate concerns about safety, nuisance and privacy.

Russell-Cooke partner Ed Cracknell comments in Property Week that regulatory oversight on the use of drones does not necessarily have to be a blow to the industry and its enthusiasts.

Drone regulation needn't be a threat to the drone industry is available to read on the Property Week website.

Ed is a partner specialising in all aspects of property dispute resolution. His areas of expertise include landlord and tenant disputes, business lease renewals, rent and service charge recovery, possession proceedings, and dilapidations claims.

Ed has a particular interest in the renewal and termination of telecoms leases under the Electronic Communications Code. Other specialisms include adverse possession, restrictive covenants and rights of way and light.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.