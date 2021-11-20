Introduction

Welcome to the November 2021 edition of the Property Newsletter from Gatehouse Chambers. The heating is well and truly on, as are layers. A cup of something hot and a comfy chair are now all that is needed, and of course a copy of Peter Petts and Jamal Demachkie's new book, Forfeiture of Leases, published by The Law Society. Grab your copy here. The editor can very much recommend it - it has already answered a tricky question for him that no other tome could resolve.

Congratulations to our Patrick Sarson, whose fantastic dedication and service to pro bono work has been recognised at the Advocate 2021 Awards!

This month Joshua Griffin discusses the Government's response to the Law Commission's project on Updating the Land Registration Act 2002, and Daniel Gatty discusses the judgment in The Royal Parks Ltd and others v Bluebird Boats Ltd [2021] EWHC 2278 (TCC), which considers the distinction between land and chattels.

Charlotte John also spins the wheel of questions for us.

The next newsletter will be in December 2021.

