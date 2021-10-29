While most of us can look forward to the festive season in all its celebrations, indulgences and cheer, it is important to remember that for separated families and for many children, the holidays can bring a host of problems and worries. Allocating time with the children and agreeing on the finances can form the crux of disputes and take up valuable time and energy. Russell-Cooke partner Hannah Minty describes what she has learnt over the years as a family lawyer around the festive period and strategies to avoid the headaches.

self

Hannah is a partner in the family team at Russell-Cooke.

She advises clients from all backgrounds on divorce and financial matters, jurisdictional disputes, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, property disputes between cohabitees, and financial claims on behalf of children following the breakdown of relationships between unmarried couples.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.