PM intro "We will build back fairer, giving everyone the chance to realise their potential

regardless of where they are from, or their background. Central to this is giving more

people the chance to own their own home, making renting fairer and effectively

abolishing ground rent on new long residential leases"

Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill

"Laws [to modernise the planning system].will be brought forward, along with

measures to end the practice of ground rents for new leasehold properties."

The purpose of the Bill is to:

Tackle the inconsistency and ambiguity of ground rents for future leaseholders.

The Government is legislating to require that - for the first time - ground rents in residential long leases will have no financial demand. These will be set in law as a 'peppercorn rent' level (the legal term), meaning that nothing more than a literal peppercorn can be sought from leaseholders.

The main benefits of the Bill would be:

Ensuring leaseholders of new, long residential leases cannot be charged a financial ground rent for no tangible service, making leasehold a more transparent and fairer system for homeowners.

The main elements of the Bill are:

Restricting the charging of ground rents on new long residential leases.

Enforcing the charging of a prohibited ground rent by way of a civil penalty

regime, including fines of up to £5,000 for freeholders that charge ground rent in

contravention of the Bill.

regime, including fines of up to £5,000 for freeholders that charge ground rent in contravention of the Bill. Ensuring that there can be no financial demand for ground rent for all future

qualifying leases so that future leaseholders do not face unfair terms or significant ground rent liabilities.

qualifying leases so that future leaseholders do not face unfair terms or significant ground rent liabilities. Having only selected exemptions, including: Some parts of the community-led housing sector, so they can retain the

right to levy ground rent to maintain their ability to further promote

community activities. Certain financial products which depend on leases where rent replaces

interest bearing mortgage payments, such as those drawn on by the older population for a type of equity release and the growing Islamic finance sector. Business leases, to allow people who need to live in the same premises as

their workplace to continue to do this and agree with their freeholder the most beneficial and appropriate terms.



Territorial extent and application

The provisions in the Bill will extend and apply to England and Wales.

Key facts

Leasehold has always been a common form of ownership for flats. Historically,

ground rents in leasehold contracts would require the payment of no or little

financial value (a peppercorn) and only be used as a nominal consideration to

form a leasehold contract, as opposed to a payment for any type of service.

ground rents in leasehold contracts would require the payment of no or little financial value (a peppercorn) and only be used as a nominal consideration to form a leasehold contract, as opposed to a payment for any type of service. The Government has asked the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to

conduct an investigation into potential mis-selling in the leasehold sector, which

includes the problem of onerous ground rent terms.

conduct an investigation into potential mis-selling in the leasehold sector, which includes the problem of onerous ground rent terms. The CMA published an update in March 2021 and has issued consultation letters

to two housing developers in relation to possible breaches of consumer protection

law in the residential leasehold sector. Progress on the investigation can be found

on the CMA website.

Commonhold or other leasehold reform

The only item around Leasehold Reform announced in the Queen's Speech relates to ground rent.

The Prime Minister's introduction to this stated that the Government intention is "effectively abolishing ground rent on new long residential leases".

There has been no mention made of their Governments intentions as regards Commonhold or wider Leasehold Reform around enfranchisement in response to the recommendations made by the Law Commission after consultation.

The Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill is to include measures to end the practice of ground rents for new leasehold properties. In addition to the Bill is to introduce Laws to modernise the planning system

So the Government will legislate to require that ground rents in new residential long leases are set at a 'peppercorn' instead of a financial sum.

This is stated to relate to new not existing leases. However previous announcements around this mean that it may have this effect as the application of the restriction may be back dated intime and it is likely to affect the terms on which leases are extended.

Enforcement is to be via civil penalty with fines of up to £5,000 for freeholders that charge ground rent in contravention of the Bill.

There are to be some exemptions including:

Elements of the community-led housing sector "so they can retain the

right to levy ground rent to maintain their ability to further promote

community activities".

right to levy ground rent to maintain their ability to further promote community activities". Certain equity release and Islamic Finance products that utilise lease rents in place of interest.

Business leases "to allow people who need to live in the same premises as

their workplace to continue to do this and agree with their freeholder the

most beneficial and appropriate terms."

The detail around this remains to be seen.

Originally published 12 May 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.