ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key changes for tenant notice periods – rent arrears

As of 1 August 2021, the notice period to be given for a Section 8 Notice for rent arrears has reduced from six months down to two months, where a tenant is in arrears of less than four months' rent. This is applicable when relying on grounds 8, 10 and 11.

My previous article, Key changes for possession proceedings sets out the in detail the notice periods for other grounds which a landlord may seek to rely on, including Section 21 notices.

At present, no further changes have been made to the notice period for a Section 21, which currently still stands at four months' notice for any Section 21 notice served after 1 June 2021.

The amended notice periods will stay in force until the end of September 2021, where they will revert back to the way there were pre-pandemic. Unless, of course further amendments are announced by government.

It is important for landlords to be aware of the change to notice periods for a Section 8 Notice, to ensure that the correct notice period is given to a tenant.

Get your How To Rent Guide

On 21 July 2021, the government published an easy read of the How to rent guide for tenants.

As many private landlords will be aware, when granting an assured shorthold tenancy, one of the requirements is that the government's How to rent guide must also be issued upon commencement of the tenancy agreement.

When granting an assured shorthold tenancy, landlords can also now issue the easy read version alongside the full guidance of the How to rent guide. The new easy read guide has been designed to provide tenants with key information in short statements which is further assisted with use of pictures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.