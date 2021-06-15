In a brief update to the summary of the latest residential property cases she recorded with Russell-Cooke associate Guy Evans, associate Harriet Allsop examines a further judgment handed down by the High Court in the 89 Holland Park case.

(Brief) The latest residential property cases (2021) - update on 89 Holland Park is available to view on the LexisNexis Webinars website via subscription.

