UK:
Government Extends Moratorium On Commercial Lease Forfeiture (And Use Of CRAR) Until The End Of The Year
10 June 2021
PDT Solicitors
Government extends moratorium on commercial lease
forfeiture (and use of CRAR) until the end of the year – good
news for tenants continuing to struggle through the crisis but
another blow for landlords who will continue to have their hands
tied for another three months....
