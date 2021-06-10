Government extends moratorium on commercial lease forfeiture (and use of CRAR) until the end of the year – good news for tenants continuing to struggle through the crisis but another blow for landlords who will continue to have their hands tied for another three months.... 

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-extends-support-to-stop-business-evictions-this-year

