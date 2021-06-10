ARTICLE

UK: Government Extends Moratorium On Commercial Lease Forfeiture (And Use Of CRAR) Until The End Of The Year

Government extends moratorium on commercial lease forfeiture (and use of CRAR) until the end of the year – good news for tenants continuing to struggle through the crisis but another blow for landlords who will continue to have their hands tied for another three months....

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-extends-support-to-stop-business-evictions-this-year

