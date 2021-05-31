How and where we work has been slowly evolving in the past few years, leading some to question the role of the office. Occupiers are now focusing not only on what exactly they need from their office space, but the contractual arrangements that they are under.

Our new report, 'A more flexible future: redefining the role of the office', carried out in collaboration with the British Property Federation, is based on a survey of 497 senior executives responsible for making property decisions.

This report provides an analysis of the changing office use habits, the locations that occupiers are looking at moving to and how quickly they are willing to make that move. Now more than ever, the need is evident for landlords and investors to support evolving occupier requirements as businesses are also working out exactly what they need in the long-term. Flexibility across the board will be paramount – whether that be in terms of flexible space or flexible tenancies.

What office occupiers want from their office space;

The top drivers for moving offices and the reasons occupiers will do be doing so; and

What changing occupier needs mean for office owners, investors and lenders.

