UK:
J2J Property Webinar: Trusts Of Land And Orders For Sale (Video)
06 March 2024
Gatehouse Chambers
Priya Gopal and Jaysen Sharpe discuss key themes in trusts of
land disputes and how to maximise your chances of obtaining or
opposing an application for an order for sale.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
