UK:
Property Brew: Reasonable Use? Modifying Covenants Under S.84 In Light Of Kay V Cunningham (Video)
08 November 2023
Gatehouse Chambers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Based on this recent case in which David Peachey successfully acted for the
applicant, our panel discuss the impact of nuisance covenants,
permitted development and the "thin end of the
wedge" when modifying covenants restricting use of
land.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from UK
RAAC Problems In UK Buildings
MacRoberts
Dominating headlines in recent weeks has been the closure of school buildings in England following the discovery of problems with Reinforced Autoclave Aerated Concrete (RAAC).
Proprietary Estoppel: Some Practical Lessons
Michelmores
Proprietary estoppel is a topic regularly covered [see Proprietary estoppel: How recent cases fit together | Michelmores], Proprietary estoppel: A tale of woe - Michelmores].