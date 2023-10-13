Welcome to our first Strategic Land Podcast series. Comprising of six episodes discussing issues relevant to the development of strategic land. Our podcasts aim to share our knowledge and experience, provide thought provoking and informative discussions and assist individuals and businesses with an interest in the strategic land sector.
In our fourth episode, Richard Walford and Mark Howard discuss how natural capital and specifically biodiversity net gain fit within the compulsory purchase regime for the acquisition of interests in land. The podcast explores this new and rapidly developing area of property land.
We hope you enjoy listening!
Since recording this podcast series the Government have announced a delay to the implementation of the BNG regime until January 2024.
