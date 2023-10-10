Welcome to our first Strategic Land Podcast series. Comprising of six episodes discussing issues relevant to the development of strategic land. Our podcasts aim to share our knowledge and experience, provide thought provoking and informative discussions and assist individuals and businesses with an interest in the strategic land sector.
In the third episode, Julie Sharpe, Ben Sharples and Lucy Smallwood consider how landowners can capture the potential natural capital value of land by way of overage or clawback when selling land for agricultural or development value.
We hope you enjoy listening!
This podcast was recorded before the recent announcement from DLUHC and DEFRA extending the deadline for developers to meet BNG requirements from November 2023 to January 2024.
