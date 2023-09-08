ARTICLE

We reported last month that the Home Office had added a number of construction jobs to the UK's Shortage Occupation List (SOL).

Bricklayers and masons – all jobs (Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) Code 5312);

Roofers, roof tillers and slaters – all jobs (Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) Code 5313);

Carpenters and joiners – all jobs (Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) Code 5315);

Construction and building trades not elsewhere classified – all jobs (Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) Code 5319)

Plasters and dryliners – all jobs (Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) Code 5321)

Two further jobs have now been added:

Agriculture and fishing trades not elsewhere classified – only jobs in the fishing industry (Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) Code 5119); and

Fishing and other elementary agriculture occupations not elsewhere classified – only deckhands on large fishing vessel (nine metres and above) with three or more years' full-time experience – (Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) Code 9119).

The SOL is designed to attract workers to the UK to fill vacancies in areas where demand exceeds the availability of workers. The main benefit for employers of sponsoring a migrant in a job listed on the SOL is that the minimum salary thresholds and application fees are lower than they are for jobs that can otherwise be sponsored under the Skilled Worker route.

