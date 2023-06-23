The owners and managers of farms and estates regularly encounter issues that require legal support.

Often these are not of the landowners making, but are created by a third party, or action is required due to a change to the law or regulations.

The laws affecting rural businesses are increasingly complex, and for that reason it is helpful to be able to rely on a lawyer who will give sound legal advice - but is also practicable and cost-effective.

Challenges frequently occur in the following areas

Sporting

Fishing

Wildlife matters

Wayleaves – access and cable routes

Telephone masts

Servitudes

Boundary issues

Drainage and water

Planning matters

Shepherd and Wedderburn's dedicated rural team act for some of the largest estates in Scotland to owner occupier farms, all of whom deal with one or more of the above issues from time to time.

This gives you access to specialist agricultural lawyers who you can turn to provide bespoke advice.

We are always happy to meet with clients on site to investigate issues and to understand your concerns in person.

