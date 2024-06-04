ARTICLE
4 June 2024

UK Knowledge Collection | Parliamentary 'Wash-up', Data Law, And Online Child Safety

The calling of the general election had an immediate impact on legislation progressing through Parliament. Last week saw a scramble to pass legislation ahead of the prorogation of Parliament...
UK Strategy
The calling of the general election had an immediate impact on legislation progressing through Parliament. Last week saw a scramble to pass legislation ahead of the prorogation of Parliament, with some bills passing and others falling. Our Insight looks at what made it through (and what did not) during this "wash-up" period. Our Regulatory Outlook looks at how the end of Parliamentary business and the pre-election period of sensitivity has affected the implementation of certain expected regulatory changes.

The Data Protection and Digital Information Bill was one of the casualties of the wash-up period. While the next government can choose to reintroduce it, it is under no obligation to do so. Our annual Data Forum, taking place in London and Bristol, will offer both a UK and EU perspective on developments in the world of data law and regulation. These include online advertising, enforcement and cyber trends, and ICO trends and priorities.

Ofcom has launched a consultation on protecting children from harmful online content, as part of its implementation of the UK's new online safety regime. Later next month, we are hosting a seminar in our London office with Mason Hayes Curran on the new online child safety regimes in both the EU and UK, and how to navigate them.

