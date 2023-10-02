self

To watch all the Episodes click here.

During a time defined by heightened global social unrest and rising levels of active assailant events, it's imperative for retail businesses to be prepared with the knowledge and tools to address potential challenges effectively.

WTW is thrilled thrilled to introduce you to our five-part Crisis Management Vlog Series, designed to provide you with valuable insights into the complexities of political violence, active assailant, and supply chain risks and how they directly impact the retail industry.

WTW is committed to helping retail and distribution businesses navigate crisis with confidence. For a smarter approach to risk management, contact your local WTW Crisis Management Team.

Global Regulatory Disclosures

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.