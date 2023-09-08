10 September 2023 is World Suicide Prevention Day – Price Bailey's charity partner, Samaritans, is a charity that aims to reduce the incidence of suicide by encouraging people to talk about their thoughts and feelings.

World Suicide Prevention Day aims to promote conversation about suicide. 'Creating Hope Through Action' demonstrates that small acts can have a big impact, by creating not only hope, but also change.

Recognising the signs

Everyone copes and reacts in their own way, so it is important to be able to recognise the early signs. Samaritans have identified some key signs to look out for:

Feeling restless and agitated

Feeling angry and aggressive

Feeling tearful

Being tired or lacking in energy

How can you help Create Hope Through Action

If you notice someone struggling, reaching out to them could help them know that someone cares, that they are valued, and can help them access the support they need. Here are some tips from Samaritans to help you start a conversation:

Be there to listen – choose a good time to start a conversation, without distractions

Use open questions that need more than a yes/no answer

'How are things, I've noticed you don't seem quite yourself?'

Listen well. 'How's that making you feel?'

Avoid giving your view of what's wrong, or what they should do.

It's normal to feel anxious about asking someone if they're struggling, but it could save someone's life.

Additional Support

If you have any general queries or concerns about your own wellbeing or someone else's, please remember that Samaritans can be contacted in confidence, 24 hours a day on 116 123.

