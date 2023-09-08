10 September 2023 is World Suicide Prevention Day – Price Bailey's charity partner, Samaritans, is a charity that aims to reduce the incidence of suicide by encouraging people to talk about their thoughts and feelings.
World Suicide Prevention Day aims to promote conversation about suicide. 'Creating Hope Through Action' demonstrates that small acts can have a big impact, by creating not only hope, but also change.
Recognising the signs
Everyone copes and reacts in their own way, so it is important to be able to recognise the early signs. Samaritans have identified some key signs to look out for:
- Feeling restless and agitated
- Feeling angry and aggressive
- Feeling tearful
- Being tired or lacking in energy
How can you help Create Hope Through Action
If you notice someone struggling, reaching out to them could help them know that someone cares, that they are valued, and can help them access the support they need. Here are some tips from Samaritans to help you start a conversation:
- Be there to listen – choose a good time to start a conversation, without distractions
- Use open questions that need more than a yes/no answer
- 'How are things, I've noticed you don't seem quite yourself?'
- Listen well. 'How's that making you feel?'
- Avoid giving your view of what's wrong, or what they should do.
It's normal to feel anxious about asking someone if they're struggling, but it could save someone's life.
Additional Support
If you have any general queries or concerns about your own wellbeing or someone else's, please remember that Samaritans can be contacted in confidence, 24 hours a day on 116 123.
- Samaritans guide to helping someone with suicidal thoughts
- Samaritans guide on supporting someone you are worried about.
