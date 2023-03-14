In late 2022, The Lawyer, in association with Gowling WLG, conducted an online survey of in-house legal teams as a continuation of its historical In-House Sentiment Survey.

The survey received over 100 responses, well balanced across a range of sectors. The findings include:

Key themes for in-house legal teams in 2023

Changes to in-house legal departments and internal/external balance of work

In-house legal team budgets and departmental spend

Relationships with Private Practice; and

The continuing impact of withdrawing from the EU

The survey results and qualitative interviews in this report have been presented in a summary form.

The survey will be repeated in 2023 to measure how opinions and attitudes of in-house legal teams have changed.

