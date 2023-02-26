ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Tom: If you're embarking on a big transformation programme, you have choices to make about your delivery approach. It's best to be thinking about these choices before you start building a large team. The best transformation programmes bend and adapt with the fact that things change as you go. As time passes and pressure grows, some transformations lose sight of the right delivery approach. Some grow beyond control and the worst examples descend into chaos.

Priya: What this can feel like is a lack of clarity over roles and responsibilities, disorganised governance, constantly changing plans or frequent surprises. How often have you seen a situation where everything is on track for 10 weeks and then suddenly the status is red? Now, normally this isn't because a big external factor has appeared out of the blue. It's more likely to be because the delivery approach has been mismanaged all along.

Tom: At some point you may lose focus on one or more of the areas we've talked about, and you may face some real challenges or even failures. But don't worry, it's common, and that's part of the journey. The key thing is to recognise where you may have gone wrong as early as possible and take steps to get back on track. I know that's easier said than done, but consider creating a culture that isn't afraid of failure. This will foster an environment of continuous learning and improvement, which will be beneficial to your organisation long beyond the transformation programme.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.