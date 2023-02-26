UK:
Transformation Failure: Missing Skills And Experience Causes Frustration (Video)
26 February 2023
The Berkeley Partnership
Tom: Too many organisations embark on a transformation with an
over-optimistic view of what it takes. They don't correctly
assess if they have those skills and experiences within their
organisation. And you may end up with staff trying to deliver
complex change who've never done it before. Or team members may
take it on as a side project alongside their day job, but they
don't have the right time, motivation or performance
incentives. That means slow progress and that breeds
frustration.
Priya: People then question the validity of the transformation,
and they think that the goal was wrong, when actually the real
issue is lack of skills and capacity. A way to address this could
be to invest in external skills and experience, but this can make
you over-dependent on third parties, which can have far-reaching
consequences long after the programme is over. So it's worth
being mindful that you still need an internal team with the right
experience to manage external suppliers well.
