ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Tom: This is often the hardest nut to crack in delivering successful transformation and it needs hard work at the start, the middle and the end of your journey. And if you haven't invested enough time in this, it means there's no pull from the organisation; you're having to push transformation onto everyone. That breeds resistance and, in some cases, resentment.

Priya: Executive teams have busy agendas to deliver on, so getting them on board with the transformation can be difficult. Sometimes you may have superficial agreement, followed by people going off and continuing their own agendas. In more extreme cases, you can have real subversion with people openly undermining the transformation. You need to recognise leaders' motivations, both as individuals and as a collective, and use that to build leadership and commitment. Everyone can and should be an influencer of change.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.