UK:
Transformation Failure: Lacking Leadership And Commitment Results In Resistance (Video)
25 February 2023
The Berkeley Partnership
Tom: This is often the hardest nut to crack in delivering
successful transformation and it needs hard work at the start, the
middle and the end of your journey. And if you haven't invested
enough time in this, it means there's no pull from the
organisation; you're having to push transformation onto
everyone. That breeds resistance and, in some cases,
resentment.
Priya: Executive teams have busy agendas to deliver on, so
getting them on board with the transformation can be difficult.
Sometimes you may have superficial agreement, followed by people
going off and continuing their own agendas. In more extreme cases,
you can have real subversion with people openly undermining the
transformation. You need to recognise leaders' motivations,
both as individuals and as a collective, and use that to build
leadership and commitment. Everyone can and should be an influencer
of change.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
